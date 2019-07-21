Most of the beaches closed by Friday’s sewage spill have reopened — and the rest will most likely welcome swimmers and paddle boarders later this week.

After 3 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled from the West Point Treatment Plant into the Puget Sound on Friday morning, more than a dozen beaches and parks in the area temporarily closed down, banning visitors from making direct contact with the water.

Nine sites in King County closed Friday morning, including Alki Beach Park, Discovery Park’s north and south beaches, Carkeek Park, Elliot Bay Marina, Golden Gardens Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Magnolia Tidelands Park, Port of Seattle Terminal 91 and Seacrest Park.

Almost all of them reopened Friday afternoon — but the Discovery Park beaches were still closed as of Sunday. There was no further information about when they would open again.

Officials also temporarily blocked off three beaches in Kitsap County: Fay Bainbridge Park, Indianola Dock and Joel Pritchard Park. All three will reopen Monday, said Camille St. Onge, spokeswoman for the Washington Department of Ecology.

In Jefferson County, Oak Bay County Park was also briefly shut down but reopened Friday. Fort Worden Historical State Park is under health advisory, but St. Onge said the advisory wasn’t related to the Friday sewage spill, but rather to previous findings of high levels of bacteria in the water.

Advertising

Contact with contaminated water could result in skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, gastroenteritis and other illnesses, according to the Department of Ecology website.

But St. Onge said the public can still enjoy other non-water activities (including bonfires and sunbathing) at the area’s beaches, even at those that are closed.

“It’s just no contact with water,” she said.

She added that she’s gotten several calls throughout the weekend from people trying to plan their beach days but are worried for their kids and families.

“It is Washington, and we know that when we get a good patch of sunny weather, people flock to the Puget Sound. It’s an iconic part of our life here,” St. Onge said Sunday.

The crowds aren’t a surprise — it’s the warmest weekend Seattle has seen so far this year, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg, though he added that there was a 95-degree Wednesday in June. Saturday hit a high of 80 degrees and Sunday is expected to get up to around 87 degrees, Burg said Sunday morning.

The rest of the week should stay mostly sunny and hover between the mid-70s and low-80s during the day, said NWS meteorologist Chris Burke.

Advertising

St. Onge said the number of beach closures this year has been higher than in recent years, though she didn’t have an exact number. Golden Gardens Park was also closed to swimming and fishing for five days after a sewage overflow in June.

“Heavy rains may have contributed to that … Often times, there might be a sewer overflow whenever there’s rain. That will sometimes cause a beach closure,” St. Onge said. “The heavy rains wash a lot of the stormwater, which can carry fecal bacteria, down to the shoreline … and then that raises bacteria levels.”

She urged the public to remember two things when trying to preserve the region’s shorelines: Get swim diapers on toddlers and don’t leave food for bird congregation, she said.

“It takes a whole community to manage our environment and our ecology … We have such a beautiful region,” St. Onge said. “Let’s just take care of it.”