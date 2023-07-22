The ferry route between Point Defiance in Tacoma and Tahlequah on Vashon Island was out of service Saturday morning due to a lack of crew availability, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The MV Salish ferry’s sailings at 6:45 a.m. from Point Defiance and 7:10 a.m. from Tahlequah were canceled.

A WSDOT representative said that it is unclear if the next scheduled sailing at 11:45 a.m. will depart.

Passengers can take available alternate routes from Fauntleroy in West Seattle, Vashon Island and Southworth.

Dispatchers are working to restore the route, WSDOT wrote online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.