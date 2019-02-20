The Whatcom Humane Society is caring for rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, mice, domestic rats, birds and a tarantula. The animals seem to be in "good physical and mental condition."

BELLINGHAM — More than 75 animals were rescued from a burning pet-supply store in Bellingham, but some birds and a python remain missing.

The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom Humane Society is caring for 78 animals that were rescued as Hohl Feed & Seed burned early Monday in downtown Bellingham.

Whatcom Humane Society Executive Director Laura Clark says the animal shelter received rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, mice, domestic rats, birds and a tarantula.

Clark says the animals are fine and seem to be in “good physical and mental condition.”

They are not available for adoption.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Crews managed to save some of the animals from the store, which was destroyed by the fire.

 

The Associated Press