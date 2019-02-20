The Whatcom Humane Society is caring for rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, mice, domestic rats, birds and a tarantula. The animals seem to be in "good physical and mental condition."
BELLINGHAM — More than 75 animals were rescued from a burning pet-supply store in Bellingham, but some birds and a python remain missing.
The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom Humane Society is caring for 78 animals that were rescued as Hohl Feed & Seed burned early Monday in downtown Bellingham.
Whatcom Humane Society Executive Director Laura Clark says the animal shelter received rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, mice, domestic rats, birds and a tarantula.
Clark says the animals are fine and seem to be in “good physical and mental condition.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle household net worth ranks among top in nation — but wealth doesn't reach everyone | FYI Guy
- Hoping for no snow? King and Snohomish counties could see some Wednesday.
- Eyman charged with misdemeanor theft; attorneys call chair's removal from store an accident
- Renton's freeway carpool lanes make a $197 million connection this week
- Surprise! If you get a call from this man, it’s no scam. The state really has money for you.
They are not available for adoption.
Fire crews responded to the fire at 4:20 a.m. Monday.
Crews managed to save some of the animals from the store, which was destroyed by the fire.