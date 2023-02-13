More than 4,000 Seattle City Light customers lost power Monday night following heavy rainfall in South Seattle, according to the public utility’s outage map.

Most of the customers without power are in the Seahurst and Burien areas. Customers lost power shortly after 7 p.m.

Heavy rain and gusty winds may cause tree limb damage and localized power outages throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Seattle City Light is investigating the outages, and estimates crews will restore power by 2 a.m.

Customers can report an outage at (206) 684-3000.