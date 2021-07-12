With 300 fires burning in British Columbia, 24 in California, 14 in Idaho, 13 in Oregon, and four in Washington, it’s safe to say wildfire season is here.

In Washington, the Batterman Road and Burbank fires are each larger than 10,000 acres.

In Canada, 77 of the blazes started over the weekend. BC’s Premier John Horgan says he will lobby Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use Canada’s military to help clear fire danger zones to prevent future wildfires.

Currently, there are close to 300 active fires across the province and 49 of them started in the last two days. As of Sunday, crews are keeping a close watch on 21 fires of note, which are fires that could potentially pose a threat to public safety.https://t.co/U9zePTblWW — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) July 11, 2021

As of Sunday, fire crews in Canada were keeping a close watch on 25 fires that could potentially pose a threat to public safety, fire information officer Taylor Colman told CBC.

In Oregon, sheriff’s deputies may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Bootleg fire, currently around around 231 square miles, is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles southeast of Portland, Oregon.

Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately. Deputies continued to circle the area on Sunday to ensure people were contacted, according to a spokesperson for Klamath County Emergency Management.

In California, firefighters are battling several large fires, with officials saying the season is setting up to be more devastating than the record-breaking destruction of last year.

“We’re seeing a large increase in fires on a historical basis compared to where we would be at this time last year,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Joh Heggie told The Washingon Post. “This is a large indicator that we’re looking at another busy fire season — all the same scenarios that set up last year for such a devastating year have the same potential for this year.”

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.