About 2,600 customers are without power Wednesday morning in West Seattle, according to Seattle City Light.

Crews are responding to an outage in West Seattle affecting approx. 4,700 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/c00DbLNK85 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) August 23, 2023

The outage began shortly before 4:30 a.m. and originally affected about 4,700 customers. It was caused by a downed wire near California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hudson Street, according to the utility.

Crews are working on repairs to restore power as soon as possible, Seattle City Light said.