About 2,600 customers are without power Wednesday morning in West Seattle, according to Seattle City Light.

The outage began shortly before 4:30 a.m. and originally affected about 4,700 customers. It was caused by a downed wire near California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hudson Street, according to the utility. 

Crews are working on repairs to restore power as soon as possible, Seattle City Light said.

