More than 10,000 Seattle City Light customers in West Seattle are without power Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the outages is under investigation. Roughly 10,300 customers in the northern neighborhoods of West Seattle were in the dark shortly after 1 p.m. Power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m., according to Seattle City Light.

The outage appears to be affecting signal lights along California Avenue. Remember to treat intersections with non-functioning signal lights as four-way stops. — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 8, 2022

The outages come after thousands throughout the Puget Sound region lost power over the weekend of high winds and rain. As of Tuesday afternoon, customers still in the dark were concentrated in Snohomish County and on Whidbey Island.

In Snohomish County, more than 12,000 customers were still facing outages as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Public Utility District.

Puget Sound Energy reported 87 active outages impacting nearly 5,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Of the outages listed, 55 appeared to be on Whidbey Island.