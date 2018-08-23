LONGVIEW — Six states have lined up in support of Washington state in a legal battle over its decision to block a proposed coal-export terminal on the Columbia River.

The Daily News reports attorneys general from California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Oregon filed a “friend-of-the-court” brief this week arguing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration in its defense against the federal lawsuit brought by Utah-based Lighthouse Resources.

Lighthouse Resources claimed Washington state officials violated federal laws in denying approvals for the Millennium Bulk Terminals project — a proposed $680 million facility in Longview that would be the largest coal-shipping terminal in North America.

Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska and Washington’s Cowlitz County have previously filed amicus briefs in support of project backers.

