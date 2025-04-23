Rocks continued to fall Wednesday along Chuckanut Drive, and officials don’t have a clear timeline for reopening one of the state’s most scenic highways, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Boulders, about 20 to 30 feet high, still cover the road after the slide that started early Tuesday. Both lanes of Chuckanut Drive, also known as Highway 11, remained fully blocked just north of Blanchard Road at milepost 10.

Geotechnical engineers worked Wednesday to assess the damage but faced safety challenges, WSDOT spokesperson RB McKeon said. She said the next steps include stabilizing the slide, clearing the debris and inspecting the area beneath the rubble.

“They will continue with assessment and developing a plan,” McKeon said. “Until then, the road remains closed.”

She said officials will provide a timeline and cost estimate once engineers can safely complete their assessments. Her biggest advice to travelers and hikers is to stay away from the rubble.



“Those road (closure) signs are in place for your safety,” she said.

Chuckanut Drive, between Burlington and Bellingham, offers scenic views of Puget Sound, hikes, beaches at Larrabee State Park and seafood restaurants.

The steep rock faces on the east side of the route are prone to random slides.