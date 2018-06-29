Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Seattle paddle boarder sets sights on gold as Special Olympics USA Games come to town

From speaking to the U.N. and visiting the White House to talk about Down syndrome, to cheerleading and soccer, Devon Adelman, 21, has always risen to the occasion. Her next big goal: a stand-up paddle board gold medal at the Special Olympics USA Games, which open Sunday in Seattle. Watch Adelman paddle and talk about life as a role model, and learn a few tips on trying the sport. All Special Olympics events, including the games’ first Xbox tournament,are free to attend. We’ll be adding more coverage and a guide, so check back here later today.

Need to know

Newspaper shooting: Almost immediately after a gunman entered the newsroom of Maryland’s Capital Gazette and killed five employees yesterday, the survivors did what journalists do: They spread the news. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” one reporter tweeted. Then, the staff put out a newspaper with a heartbreaking editorial page. A man with a vendetta against the paper was charged today with murder.

The money that’s pouring in from the I-405 tolls could translate to more lanes scattered on roadways from Lynnwood to Puyallup. The state is looking at a drastic change of plans: creating a vast, 40-mile network of both free and toll lanes, and using future toll income on projects up and down the suburban crescent. Here’s how that could work.

Jose Robles was supposed to be on a plane back to Mexico yesterday, after living in the U.S. for 18 years and raising a family. But he packed his bags and went to Seattle’s Gethsemane Lutheran Church instead, becoming the first person given sanctuary there. More immigration news:

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal was arrested yesterday with hundreds of other women at a D.C. immigration protest. It came on the same day the Seattle Democrat was named, along with University of Washington’s president, among America’s “great immigrants” for 2018.

Do immigrants help or hurt the economy? The answers are complicated, and a sensible discussion has been walled off, columnist Jon Talton writes.

Goodbye, Sasquatch! Music Fest: The summer festival is calling it quits after 17 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre. Fans and artists will remember it fondly;one musician had called this year’s event “the most beautiful festival I’ve ever played.”

What we’re talking about

Forget the old Apple Store concept — Seattle’s new store stands out from others. Peek inside before tomorrow’s opening. And, yes, other changes happening at U Village include parking.

Cimon smiles. He frowns. He gets smarter and smarter. And today the big plastic robot head packed with artificial intelligence is rocketing toward the International Space Station on a SpaceX craft. Don’t worry about a sci-fi-style mutiny: “He’s a friendly guy and he has this hard power-off button.” The shipment that lifted off in a breathtaking launch today also includes 20 genetically identical “mousestronauts” and a batch of super-caffeinated coffee.

The Sounders are poised to sign Peruvian scoring wiz Raul Ruidiaz through the 2021 season. He might arrive too late to save the sinking team’s playoff chances this year, but at least he offers a cornerstone for the team to build the future around.

Taking baby formula or ground coffee on a plane?A new TSA rule limits powdery substances in carry-on bags.

NFL players’ hearts were in the right place when they came up with a suggestion for presidential pardons, but the solutions aren’t good, columnist Matt Calkins writes. Seahawk Doug Baldwin and three other players past and present are behind the initiative.

Worth a read

Test pilots flew an exceptionally quiet plane through its paces over Moses Lake this week as part of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet program, which employs hundreds in our state. The company is pushing to build a framework for a new commercial-airplane industry in Japan. In other aerospace news, a developer of electric plane motors is planning a headquarters and engineering shop in Redmond.

Weekend fun: It’s almost July! Start planning for the month’s best concerts, movies, author appearances and other events. Here’s where you can celebrate the Fourth of July, starting this weekend. Grab dinner and a meal (at the same time) with the latest in the delightful Dinner at a Movie series by our food writer and movie critic. Or get out of town. Never been to Oakland? It’s close enough for a weekend trip — and our travel writer, who lived there, gives us the local’s guide to the city.

If you’d rather stay in, check out these new movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

It’s been a heavy week. Time for a breather:

Editorial/opinion

Last year, from Independence Day through the end of September, 933 Seattle Times readers donated more than $125,500 to the editorial page’s school-supply drive. Please consider giving this year to help children in King and Snohomish counties get ready for school, writes the editorial board.

Today’s weather

Afternoon showers. High 69. Low 57. Sunrise 5:14. Sunset 9:10.

Today in history

The Elliott Bay Book Co. opens in Pioneer Square in 1973. In February 1999, the store is bought by developer Ronald Sher, who also owns Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park. After struggling through a recession, new book-reading technologies and the perceived lack of parking and safety in Pioneer Square,the store moves in 2010 to Capitol Hill.