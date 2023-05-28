Washington State Ferries delays and cancellations continued through Memorial Day weekend as mechanical issues aboard the Yakima cancelled 13 ferry sailings to and from the San Juan Islands Sunday.

The following sailings have been canceled, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation:

Eastbound:

10:35 a.m. Anacortes to Lopez Island

11:25 a.m. Lopez Island to Orcas Island

1:55 p.m. Anacortes to Orcas Island

4:30 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez Island

5:20 p.m. Lopez Island to Friday Harbor

8:25 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez Island

9:15 p.m. Lopez Island to Friday Harbor

Westbound:

12:25 p.m. Orcas Island to Shaw Island

12:40 p.m. Shaw Island to Anacortes

3:15 p.m. Orcas Island to Anacortes

6:25 p.m. Friday Harbor to Lopez Island

7:10 p.m. Lopez Island to Anacortes

10:05 p.m. Friday Harbor to Anacortes

Travelers can check the Anacortes/San Juan Islands timetable for scheduled sailings — plus the real-time WSDOT ferry map for updated information about delays and estimated arrival times.

Meanwhile, one of the vessels on the Seattle/Bremerton route had limited-passenger capacity on Sunday because of crew reductions, according to the WSDOT.

On Saturday, crew shortages at Washington State Ferries scuttled at least 11 runs to the San Juans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.