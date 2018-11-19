The Nov. 6 election saw 42 percent participation among registered voters with Latino surnames, but that still lags well behind the 62 percent participation rate of Yakima County as a whole.

YAKIMA — More Latinos are voting in Yakima County these days, but they still don’t vote at the same rate as non-Latinos, and their collective electoral power has yet to result in much success for Latino candidates.

The Nov. 6 election saw 42 percent participation among registered voters with Latino surnames, according to Yolanda Arellano, coordinator of the county election department’s bilingual program. That’s better than the 35 percent she predicted, and better than the 33 percent in 2010, the last midterm following election of a new president. But it still lags well behind the 62 percent participation rate of the county as a whole.

“For voters with Spanish surnames, 42 percent is actually a really good turnout,” Arellano said.

It’s widely accepted among political scientists that Latinos in America don’t vote as often as non-Latinos.

There are several theories as to why, but there’s no one easy solution.

“That’s kind of the million-dollar question,” Arellano said.

Yakima County is 49.4 percent Latino and 43.2 percent white, according to 2017 Census estimates. The Census is a count of all people, not just voting-age citizens.

Still, with that demographic breakdown, the potential exists for a powerful Latino voting bloc. Several factors have kept it from materializing, said Whitman College professor Paul Apostolidis, who in 2005 founded the community-based research project The State of the State for Washington Latinos. There’s the language barrier, for one. While Yakima County prints all its ballots in both Spanish and English, things like media coverage and campaign materials from candidates aren’t always bilingual.

Then there are the cultural barriers, such as lack of faith in government and the sense that voting doesn’t matter.

“The barriers to Latino voting are historically deeply embedded,” Apostolidis said. “It doesn’t make sense to expect that to change in just a few years.”

The lack of Latino candidates for county and state offices — and the lack of electoral success among those few who have run — is another potential barrier. The county’s lone Latino legislator, Rep. Mary Skinner, a Republican, served for 14 years before her death from cancer in 2006. And there hasn’t been a Latino on the county commission since Jesse Palacios served two terms from 1998 to 2006.

Susan Soto Palmer ran for a Yakima County commissioner seat this year, and Bengie Aguilar ran for a 15th District state Senate seat. But they were the only Latino names on the Yakima County general election ballot.

Still, despite losing to incumbent state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin, Aguilar believes her campaign helped move the needle and ultimately will lead to electoral success for a Latino candidate.

“It’s not about being a senator for me,” she said. “It’s not about winning. It’s about service. It’s about causing positive change in our community. By 2020 I’m hoping that we can impact the vote with the work we do from now until then.”

She pointed to the Latino Vote Project, a statewide Democratic Party-funded effort that in 2008 put $95,000 into local get-out-the-vote efforts, as the sort of initiative that can lead to that change. The project helped Democratic 14th District state House candidate Vickie Ybarra get 47 percent of the vote in her 2008 race against Republican Norm Johnson, the closest a Latino candidate has come to winning in the 13th, 14th or 15th District. But that success hasn’t been duplicated.

Carlos Lugo, who ran the Latino Vote Project at the state level, said it felt at the time like “the beginning of a wave.” But Lugo, who is now ombudsman for the state Department of Corrections, also remembered how much doorbell-ringing and boots-on-the-ground campaigning went into it.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of resources,” he said.

That effort, if it could be done consistently, could drive higher Latino participation and better results for Latino voters, he said. But that takes funding. And that, Aguilar said, is another barrier to Latino electoral success in Yakima County. The moneyed political-donor infrastructure isn’t supporting Latinos in Yakima County.

Meanwhile, for Arellano and others doing the work of educating and pushing for wider voter registration among Latinos, it’s a matter of keeping the faith. The results aren’t there yet, but as the higher-than-expected Latino participation on Nov. 6 showed, there has been progress. Her message to potential Latino voters and candidates in Yakima County is to keep working.

“Sometimes it goes our way, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Arellano said. “But you have to continue to participate in order to eventually see that change.”