More information on Seattle’s plan to upzone 27 urban villages and other areas is available online.
The Seattle Times on Monday published an interview with Sara Maxana, a policy advser for Mayor Jenny Durkan, on the city’s plan to upzone parts of Seattle. More information, including an interactive map, is available at seattletimes.com. Here is the link: https://bit.ly/2KpCgkD.
