The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning, with gusts expected to reach 60 miles per hour or more Monday evening on the Washington and Oregon coasts, with winds reaching 40 miles per hour possible in the interior.
SEATTLE (AP) — Another round of high winds and heavy rain is in the forecast for western Washington and Oregon.
Authorities say the Portland, Oregon, area could see up to 2 inches of rain by Tuesday, raising concerns about flooding and landslides.
On Friday high winds toppled trees and power lines, causing tens of thousands to lose power and roads to be closed across Washington and Oregon.
