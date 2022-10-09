SUNNYSIDE, Yakima County — For years, a wooden fence on Harrison Avenue was covered by gang graffiti and tags. Today, a painting of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo presides as the center of a mural that stretches along the fence and around the corner.

Kahlo’s likeness is surrounded by two words: “Chase Dreams.”

Specialty spray paint artist Chase Reiff created the mural as part of his “Cleaning up the Streets” series. The murals cover up gang tags with street art. He sees it as an artistic way to prevent property damage and influence his community, especially at-risk youths.

“That Frida wall is on Harrison Avenue, which is the general direction that most students walk when they’re leaving school. It’s a hot spot,” said Reiff, who is a member of the Sunnyside Arts Commission. “I’m out there just trying to make sure the kids that are influenced by it are not seeing [graffiti] on their way to and from school.”

Graffiti is not the only type of gang-related crime that has increased in the last two years, and Reiff is not the only community member trying to address it.

Police, school and even code enforcement officers are part of a broad-based approach aimed at reducing gang violence.

Increasing gang activity

Some residents say they’ve noticed more gun violence and other crime this year.

In May, five people were shot at Sunnyside’s Cinco de Mayo festival.

A man who was running a rock climbing wall at Cinco de Mayo was shot in the leg. So were two boys, 14 and 16, and a 6-year-old girl. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the face. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The remainder of the weekend festival and a parade were canceled.

A 13-year-old suspect was arrested, but charges were later dropped by prosecutors who cited lack of cooperation from the state’s only eyewitness, also a juvenile. An investigation continues, and prosecutors said charges can be refiled if evidence becomes available.

The outcry from the community was immediate and loud. Sunnyside residents poured into a City Council meeting, looking for solutions.

Crimes involving gang members have climbed from 493 reported incidents in 2019 to 630 last year. By this past September, 452 such incidents had already been reported.

Tagging and graffiti are defined as gang-related crimes.

Reiff has noticed.

“As the gangs and crime spiked, so does the graffiti. After that shooting around Cinco de Mayo, pretty much that whole fence got destroyed with gang-related things that were talking about the shooting,” said Reiff, who continues to update the mural. “That wall developed into what it is by me continually going back and fixing all the gang graffiti.”

Gun incidents, robbery, human trafficking and aggravated assault are also associated with gang activity, said Sunnyside police Chief Al Escalera.

Courtney Percival, a crime analyst for the department, said there was a substantial increase in aggravated assault and robberies this year.

“This year in Sunnyside, we’ve had a record number of shootings,” Percival said. “When we’re looking at our shootings and our different categories of assault, that was definitely driven by gang crime.”

Fabiola Zepeda, who recently moved to Sunnyside from Mabton, said she hears gunfire two or three times a week in her neighborhood.

“It makes me uncomfortable, especially because I have kids,” she said. “Nobody wants to talk about it.”

Mario Ortega, who was born and raised in Sunnyside, said that this year is the worst in recent memory. He referenced drive-by shootings and the weekly sound of gunshots in his neighborhood.

“It’s young punks shooting at each other,” he said.

Potential causes

Many factors have contributed to the increase in crime and gang activity.

“Historically, this city has seen a cycle of gang violence over the past 30 years. It seems to hit every 10-12 years,” Escalera said.

Escalera noted that gang members being released from prison leads to increased gang activity.

A majority of gang members tend to be youths. Percival said many are under the age of 25.

A lack of organized activities, as well as influences from social media, can make it easier for gangs to recruit.

“There’s fewer things for kids to do,” Escalera said. “We have fewer social activities.”

Ramon Razo, a gang prevention and substance use trainee at Harrison Middle School in Sunnyside, said students join gangs because they want to feel like a part of something. He works to strengthen students’ sense of belonging academically and socially.

Razo said gang prevention looks different for each student based on an individual’s needs. Razo said a holistic approach to a student’s particular situation is important and should include attainable goals and multiple role models.

Police said wider community involvement can help, while tolerance or apathy can increase crime. There can also be a lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses who fear reprisal.

“It is difficult on any community; certainly they don’t like it. What bothers us is how comfortable some communities can be,” said Escalera. “There has to be more involvement from the community to curb this issue.”

The police response

Sunnyside police are focusing on three primary strategies, with two centered on community involvement.

Community-oriented policing revolves around strengthening connections between police officers and community members, which police hope builds trust.

“We have to be able to work together,” Escalera said. “One of the strongest tools in our arsenal is community.”

Sunnyside police have complemented this with risk-based policing, a strategy focusing on locations rather than people. Using software, Percival, the department crime analyst, puts together maps identifying “hot spots” where crime is higher.

Escalera said police evaluate those neighborhoods and are focusing on code enforcement. He hopes addressing minor violations and encouraging cleaner and less cluttered neighborhoods will lead to a sustainable, cultural shift.

“We’re trying to change the culture of the neighborhood by getting them to understand that they need to bring some pride back into the neighborhood, that they need to work together to create safety,” Escalera said. “The way they do this is to begin showing others that they care about their neighborhood. One of those ways is to clean it up.”

Escalera noted that tall grass or shrubs can make it difficult for police to see broken windows or doors. He added that abandoned cars or furniture on property can be potential hiding places.

Sunnyside police are collaborating with the city’s code enforcement staff, building inspectors and street department, as well as the Yakima County Humane Society, to conduct neighborhood walk-throughs, where officers talk with residents about code violations and explain how they affect local crime.

“The intent is not to write tickets, it’s to provide notification,” Escalera said. “You want to go in there and let people know that this is what you’re doing and how it impacts the crime reduction effort and what their part is in doing that.”

Escalera views neighborhood walk-throughs as a more sustainable solution to crime and emphasizes his goal of working with residents.

“For the most part, they’ve been very accommodating,” Escalera said, “and we have written very, very few tickets out of this entire ordeal.”

In the first neighborhood where this strategy was used, Escalera said crime has been reduced by 33% “across the board.” He added that police officers have not made a single arrest in that neighborhood.

The other major strategy employed by the Sunnyside Police Department is precision policing. Precision policing focuses on violent offenders, Escalera said, and is conducted by the street crimes unit, which began operating in January.

Under precision policing, Sunnyside’s street crimes unit works with Percival to identify people of interest based on how often they contact them and what types of crimes are occurring.

Those individuals then become a priority for investigations and arrests.

In both precision and risk-based policing, Percival plays a large role in analyzing data and advising the Police Department’s approach. Escalera said officers are integrating that into day-to-day activities as well as larger strategies.

Sunnyside schools

Gang prevention efforts also are integrated in the Sunnyside School District.

Each middle school has a substance use and gang prevention specialist. It’s been critical, especially after the previous specialist took a sabbatical when the district’s gang-free initiative through Sunnyside United-Unidos expired.

Those positions are now funded by Project Aware, a five-year grant for mental health resources. Project Aware brings mental health therapists and more than 20 counselors to the district, said Doug Rogers, director of student support services at Sunnyside School District.

Rogers said the school district has also implemented parenting classes and meetings. The goal is to foster social and emotional learning in families to prevent mental health issues stemming from adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).

“We have an ACEs and mental health problem. That’s where our struggle is,” Rogers said. “We’re in a high-poverty area, and a lot of kids experience a lot of tough things. Gangs are a piece of it, for sure, but there are a lot of things going on.”

Daily efforts

Razo is a specialist at Harrison Middle School. Over the course of a day, he works with three or four students in one-on-one situations, but will check in on dozens of students daily. He often focuses on students who are often absent or struggling with discipline, but his goal is for students to feel comfortable enough to come to him.

He said the Cinco de Mayo shooting sparked more awareness among staff, students and parents. Students saw the consequences of violence and staff discussed ways to make schools feel safer.

Razo’s approach is highly individualized, and he helps different students set goals. Razo works with other school staff to support students in the ways that they need. Some students need education about how gangs operate and signs of recruitment or initiation. Some need a positive role model or exposure to new opportunities. Others need more attention or home visits.

“Some of these kids have great leadership skills. Some of these kids are awesome to be around with. It’s just that gang piece or substance abuse piece that separates them from your average student,” Razo said. “Each student is so different when it comes to gang and substance use. There is not one answer for all students.”

“There are the kids who are barely being recruited and are very reachable. I give them examples of what recruitment looks like. I could give them information about what recruitment looks like, about what initiation looks like,” Razo added. “Then there are some students who are fully into a gang. That looks different than the guy who is barely being recruited.”

While each student has their own story, Razo does employ several large-scale strategies. He coaches boxing after school, which gives students something to do and a place to be. It’s free and open to any student at the school.

Razo wants to strengthen students’ academic and social relationships. Creating a sense of support and belonging at school is important, he said. Harrison Middle School has a team of counselors and mental health professionals dedicated to creating a positive environment.

“We don’t want them to feel excluded. We want them to feel like they’re a part of the whole school. We want them to feel that they’re loved, that they’re a part of something,” Razo said. “That’s huge with the gangs. They join gangs because they want to feel like a part of something. If we make them feel like they’re a part of the school, they will be less likely to [be recruited to a gang].”

One of the most critical parts of gang or substance use prevention is, in Razo’s mind, communication. Not just with the student or between school district staff, but with parents.

Staff at Harrison want to constantly provide students with positive messages, and they want parents on the same page.

“Building that communication between families and people who work with the child is huge,” Razo said. “I’m also a father. At the end of the day, I’d rather go to a school meeting than a court hearing.”

Reiff feels the importance of that — it’s something he tries to put into his murals. He feels like his work has changed in the past few years in Sunnyside, becoming as much for others as it is for him.

“I wanted to build my community through art,” Reiff said. “How do I make sure people know they’re in their hometown, feeling comfortable?”

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen’s reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund.