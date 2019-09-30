A 26-year-old Monroe man who fell over the waterfall at Cedar Ponds in Snohomish County on Saturday has died, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man and his brother both slipped on the wet, rocky area above the falls and fell into the water, according to Snohomish County Fire District 7. The Sheriff’s Office received reports of the men in the water around 4 p.m.

The brother was able to get himself out of the water, but the 26-year-old had to be rescued by deputies. It took officials more than an hour to reach him.

The man was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center, where he was reported to be in critical condition, and he died that day, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He will be identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 28-year-old Everett woman drowned after falling from the same spot earlier this year, and a 22-year-old Monroe woman drowned there last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to exercise caution around creeks and rivers in Snohomish County, which have swift currents.