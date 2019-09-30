A 26-year-old Monroe man who fell over the waterfall in the Cedar Ponds area in Snohomish County on Saturday has died, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael S. Guzman died of a head injury from his fall, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.

Guzman and his brother slipped on the wet, rocky area above the falls and fell into the water, according to Snohomish County Fire District 7. Officials received reports of the men in the water around 4 p.m.

Guzman’s brother was able to get himself out of the water, but it took rescuers more than an hour to reach Guzman. He was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center, where he was reported to be in critical condition, and died that day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 28-year-old Everett woman drowned after falling from the same spot earlier this year, and a 22-year-old Monroe woman drowned there last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to exercise caution around creeks and rivers in Snohomish County, which have swift currents.