MONROE — The city of Monroe has passed a law prohibiting people from sitting or lying on public sidewalks.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that Monroe is not the first city in Snohomish County to adopt this kind of rule. Marysville has had an ordinance for almost 20 years.

Everett considered one in 2015, but withdrew it after a backlash.

The offense is a misdemeanor, and the law is enforced between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m., within 100 feet of doorways to public buildings.

Everett’s Community Streets Initiative task force, which studied issues surrounding homelessness, say it’s a violation of human rights.

The Monroe law was proposed by the police department and unanimously approved by the City Council on March 6.

Offenders could be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for 90 days.