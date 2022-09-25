Money is pouring in to help the Washington State Patrol trooper who drove himself to a hospital after being shot in the face Thursday evening in Walla Walla.

As of Saturday morning, more than $11,000 had been raised in a GoFundMe account for Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. of Walla Walla.

He plans to be married next summer after becoming engaged in December.

“Let’s help alleviate any financial burden they have from this tragic act of violence,” posted fundraiser organizer Jenny Mayberry.

Hot Mama’s Espresso in Walla Walla posted on Facebook, “He literally just took a bullet to the face for our beloved community and we should raise enough money to pay for his wedding and honeymoon.”

At the Walla Walla High School football game Friday night, players carried both the U.S. flag and also a thin blue line flag onto the field to honor Atkinson.

Atkinson was in the intensive care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Friday, where he was listed in serious condition.

In Walla Walla, a suspect in the case made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, is being held in the Walla Walla County Jail in connection with the case.