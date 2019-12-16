Note to readers: We experienced technical difficulty this morning with the software we use to produce Morning Brief. Here it is, and if you’d like to sign up for Morning Brief every day, you can do that here.

Boeing Renton shutdown likely: Boeing’s board is weighing a proposal from top management to shut down 737 production in Renton, with an announcement likely today or tomorrow, according to a person close to the decision makers. Assembly lines would stay closed until the jet is cleared to fly. That’s tough news for the roughly 12,000 Boeing workers in Renton. Some could be transferred to other production facilities, but substantial furloughs are likely.

Need to know

This flu season is picking up steam early, with more reported cases than usual by this point in the year. And flu activity is worse in Washington than in most other states. It’s not too late to get a shot.

It’s impeachment week. As the House prepares to impeach President Donald Trump as soon as Wednesday, party leaders are already wrangling over the Senate trial — and whether it should involve some high-ranking new witnesses. Here’s a quick look at the days ahead. Meanwhile, Trump kept busy attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s teeth. As the rhetoric amps up on both sides, you can chew on this fact check.

Perfect timing: You might want to pull out the skis and sleds for a winter-break trip to the mountains. A weather system arriving midweek is expected to bring more than a foot of snow. Here in the lowlands? You guessed it: “widespread” rain.

On to the playoffs! The Seahawks are No. 1 in the NFC West after yesterday’s hang-on-for-dear-life, 30-24 win over Carolina. Here are the scenarios that lie ahead for the Hawks, whose record on the road makes them the worst house guests in the league. Plus, teammates are laughing about K.J. Wright, who thinks he might be psychic. Not laughing: Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs, who hurt their ankles, and a “violently sick” Jadeveon Clowney.

Jack Van Eaton didn’t know he was making history as he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which stopped Adolf Hitler’s last-ditch offensive to turn the tide of World War II. For a long time, Van Eaton wouldn’t even talk about it. Now the Bothell man, 95, and other local veterans are telling of the “miserable” ordeal that’s still fresh in their minds, as the Allies and former enemy Germany mark the 75th anniversary. The images from today’s ceremony in Belgium are poignant. (Photo: Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Advertising

What we’re talking about

“A presidency where you can … have your blood pressure actually go down”: Democrat Pete Buttigieg swung through Seattle over the weekend, pitching himself as the presidential candidate who can start a healing process for the nation. Compare where he and the other candidates stand on the issues.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” the musical is making its world premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. So how is it without Robin Williams, who starred in the film and made a career out of jolting mediocre comedies to life? Glossy and perfect in some ways, and yet … hmmm. Here’s the review.

What is feminism? Columnist Naomi Ishisaka grew up with a brand of it that taught her “there were possibilities for my life that did not have to follow convention.” But gender-critical radical feminists have emerged as strident opponents to greater rights and support for people who are transgender. This diminishes choice and opportunities for all, Ishisaka writes.

Redmond’s older residents have lost their “nice gathering place.” Mold has closed the senior center, and it will be at least two years before they get it back. The center has been a mainstay, with “just about everything you could think of” and a special emphasis on serving immigrants.

Worth a read

“A crazy, bad idea”: One 11-year-old spent 77 nights in a hotel while in Washington state’s care. The child was among hundreds who spent a total of about 1,500 nights in hotels or state offices in a year’s time. Emergency placements like this have risen sharply while many foster homes remain empty. The result is dangerous to children and staffers, an annual report has found.

The battle of Seattle’s holiday light attractions: We’ve told you about the much-hyped Enchant Christmas, with its light maze and skating trail. How does Lumaze stack up? Here are highlights — and a few lowlights — of the Pier 91 extravaganza.

Wellness: Dieting is a “life thief” that steals not just time and money, but well-being and happiness, too. Nutritionist Carrie Dennett recommends “Anti-Diet,” a new book that lays out a more holistic path to better health. And in this season of rich foods, she also shares tips on what to do when people try to push their cookies on you.