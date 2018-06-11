Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

After shootings, South Park teens plant seeds for a safer future

When the teens she works with are on their own, Carmen Martinez worries about them. A surge in gunfire and a tragic death have added urgency to efforts to help South Park, which has the youngest population in Seattle. “I’m afraid another youth is going to be shot or killed down here,” says Martinez, who leads a youth program. One way teens are investing in their future: planting thousands of trees. One teen tells the story of how cleaning up South Park started to change her heart.

Need to know

Here we go: What will President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un say to each other behind closed doors today? They’ve both touched down in Singapore for their historic summit, and negotiators are racing to nail down details behind the scenes. Trump and Kim will meet around 6 tonight Pacific time, joined only by their interpreters, before expanding the talks to include others. Check back for updates. More:

You have to wonder what’s on Kim’s mind as he heads into the talks. Recent history holds a few clues.

Fearsome and fascinating Nepalese fighters have been enlisted to secure the summit. Meet the Gurkhas.

Dogs’ Day

What we’re talking about

Just how wild is the real-estate gold rush in Seattle? Even the garden society is selling out. And it’s what they’ve decided to sell — the oldest house on Beacon Hill, built before this was even a state — that could spark one of the biggest tests yet of how willing we are to pave over the past, columnist Danny Westneat writes. You can have your say at a public meeting tomorrow.

There’s a bear over there: Officials captured a bear near a Mukilteo intersection yesterday after a 911 caller reported that it was booking along a busy boulevard. Here are the photos.

O Canada, ouch: The weekend G7 summit got ugly when Trump agreed to a statement on trade and then ditched it while flying to Asia, slamming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “dishonest.” Their spat is uniting Canadians: “You have to tell the schoolyard bully that they can’t have your lunch money. And I think that’s what the prime minister did.” And in the “picture worth a thousand words” department, officials have zipped lips about this viral image of Trump.

Amazon Prime members will start seeing discounts at Whole Foods stores in Washington and nine other states this week. Here’s how that will work, along with what else is happening in the business week ahead. Meanwhile, a watchdog group took a rare glimpse inside a Chinese factory that makes Amazon Echoes and came away with some unsavory findings about labor conditions. Amazon is responding.

The UW men survived late melodrama last night to earn their first trip to the College World Series with a 6-5 win over Cal State Fullerton. They play Mississippi State in the tournament, which starts next weekend.

Worth a read

An empty chair will be placed on stage at Marysville-Pilchuck High School’s graduation this week, to represent the students who won’t be there. The district wanted to give the senior class the same graduation as any student. But, after witnessing a 2014 shooting at their school that left five people dead, nothing is quite the same for these seniors. This is their story.

Few buildings play host to one world-changing advance, let alone two. The former Lake Union steam plant that helped usher Seattle into the electric age in 1914 — that building with six white smokestacks, once called “the mother of all fixer-uppers” — is continuing its second act as a scientific lab, as Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center expands there. Meanwhile, The Hutch School, a “hidden gem” for families confronting cancer treatment, is closing after 30 years.

Oooh, ahhh. Check out these beautiful works of wood craftsmanship, including stunning winding staircases, and mahogany and walnut bathtubs, in this week’s feature on local creatives who shape the way we live.

Wellness: Don’t have time to hit the gym? Try short periods of intense activity. And The People’s Pharmacy discusses lowering cholesterol with red yeast rice, and the uses of gentian violet for fingers and toenails.

Editorial/opinion

Washingtonians have the right to directly enact and reject laws via ballot measures. They should exercise that right on gun control and Seattle’s jobs tax,writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Dress in layers. High 67. Low 49. Sunrise 5:11. Sunset 9:06.

Today in history

Seattle Slew, a 3-year-old colt owned by a Yakima County couple, in 1977 wins the Belmont Stakes in New York, securing the Triple Crown. Seattle Slew is the 10th Triple Crown winner and the first and only horse yet to accomplish the feat with a perfect record. The horse was bought for $17,500, and was syndicated for a record $12 million, retiring from racing in 1978. The next horse to win the Triple Crown is American Pharoah, in 2015. Seattle Slew’s offspring includes at least 114 stakes winners and eight champions, with combined earnings of more than $84 million. Seattle Slew dies in 2002 in Kentucky at age 28.