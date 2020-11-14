TUESDAY: The Port of Seattle Commission holds a public hearing on its $258 million proposed budget for 2021, a 25% reduction from 2020’s approved budget.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Aviation Administration is expected as early as Wednesday to grant clearance for Boeing’s 737 MAX to fly passengers again, 20 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.

THURSDAY: A week after Washington’s new jobless claims were the highest in the nation, the state Employment Security Department reports the latest figures.