MONDAY: The first of 27,000 Boeing workers begin returning to the company’s plants after a three-week shutdown. Others resume work later in the week.

TUESDAY: U.S. sales of existing homes in March are reported by the National Association of Realtors. A report last week from Fannie Mae predicted home sales will fall this year by nearly 15% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THURSDAY: Weekly unemployment claims for Washington state and the nation are reported. The state has racked up record numbers of newly jobless workers in the past month, and officials expect a wave of new claims.