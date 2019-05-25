Museum of Flight

Boeing Employee Concert Band performance, commemoration ceremony, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25, free museum admission for active and veteran U.S. military with ID (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Acacia Memorial Park

Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., 14951 Bothell Way N.E., Seattle (206-362-5525 or acaciafuneralhome.com).

Mill Creek

Commemorative ceremony, 9 a.m., Veterans Monument, Library Park, 15429 Bothell Everett Highway; parade, 11 a.m., from 15024 Main St. to City Hall North, Mill Creek (millcreektourism.com/memorialday).

Renton

Ceremony sponsored by city and local veterans groups, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Avenue South and South Third Street, Renton (rentonwa.gov)

Tahoma National Cemetery

World War II biplanes flyover, weather permitting; keynote speaker, Gold Star Families share their stories, 1 p.m., Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent; parking limited, shuttle to ceremony area available for disabled guests (425-413-9614).