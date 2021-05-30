Here are some of the events to observe Memorial Day around Seattle and the Puget Sound area on Monday:

95th Annual Memorial Day Observance, Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park

9 a.m., 11111 Aurora Ave. North, Seattle

Veterans, scouts and community members will gather for a ceremonial flag placement in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Each of the 5,000 upright marble markers will receive a flag. Before the placement, a moment of remembrance will be held with a speech and music by members of the Northwest Junior Drum and Pipe Band. Walking tours of the Medal of Honor recipients interred on the cemetery grounds will also be available. The stories of each honoree may be read on a memorial at the gravesite.

Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Purdy and Walters Funeral Home and Cemetery at Floral Hills

11 a.m., 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood

A brief ceremony of remembrance is open to the public. Chairs will not be provided to ensure social distancing.

The Tacoma Historical Society 14th Annual Memorial Day Observance at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park

11 a.m., 624 N. Meyers St., Tacoma

The 14th Annual Memorial Day Observance will include a keynote address from Dr. Nancy Bristow, chair of history at the University of Puget Sound and author of “American Pandemic.” Music will be provided by the 133rd Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, with vocals by Dr. Richard and Chrissie McCowen. Masks and social distancing are required.

Benaroya Hall’s Garden of Remembrance Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m., 200 University St., Seattle

The 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony will honor Korean War POW/MIA service members with a keynote address by Korean War Veteran John D. Hosey, followed by the tolling of the bell and a presentation of wreaths at Benaroya Hall’s Garden of Remembrance.

Memorial Day Reverse Parade, Mill Creek

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Main Street between 153rd and 155th streets, Mill Creek

Mill Creek is holding a Memorial Day Reverse Parade where a display of military memorabilia will be available for public viewing. The public is invited to drive by and view the display while staying in their vehicles. Military memorabilia items include uniforms, an eternal flame, a battlefield cross, a wreath and memorial boards remembering and recognizing local military members.

Memorial Day service, Mountain View Memorial Park and the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council

2 p.m., 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. Southwest, Lakewood

Mountain View Memorial Park and the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council will host a ceremony to pay tribute to the men and women who died in service to the United States. The event is in person, open to guests, and will be live streamed on Mountain View’s website for those unable to attend in person. The service includes a keynote presentation by Lt. Col. Duke Reim, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a performance by the JBLM Quintet, a reenactment by the Buffalo Soldiers Mounted Cavalry and a presentation of colors.