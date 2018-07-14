Six-year-old Jelsin Aguilar Padilla flew from New York City Saturday to be reunited with his mother after they were separated shortly after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Yolany Padilla, a Honduran asylum-seeker recently released from the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, was reunited with her 6-year-old son Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Padilla, 24, and Jelsin hadn’t seen each other since immigration officials separated them after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in May.

Mother and son walked through security hand in hand, pausing to speak with reporters gathered inside the airport. Dressed in khakis, a gray shirt and blue sneakers, Jelsin looked around with big eyes, silently taking in the scene. Padilla kept her arms wrapped around the little boy’s shoulders as she described the moment she first saw him.

“It’s been so long since I’ve seen him … I felt like my heart was going to come out of my body,” Padilla said in Spanish through an interpreter.

While the mother was in the private immigration jail in Tacoma, her son was in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement in New York City, attending school at a child-welfare center in the area. Jelsin flew across the country to be with his mom.

Jelsin flew by himself, though airline personnel helped him during the trip, according to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP).

NWIRP has said it knows of 55 people were who detained at the border and separated from their children before being transferred to Washington state under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Padilla is a named plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed by NWIRP challenging the family separations.

Out on bond since July 6, she was believed to be the first such parent detained in the state to be released.

Unlike some parents in similar circumstances across the U.S., Padilla at least knew where her child was.

But she had to wait a week to see him, clearing bureaucratic hurdles.

“What I want to do is go running toward where he is,” the mother told The Seattle Times last week.

The Trump administration has been scrambling to reunify families this week to meet a deadline set by a federal judge in San Diego who ordered that thousands of children be given back to their parents.