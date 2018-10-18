Several Molotov cocktails were thrown at the church, Iglesia ni Cristo, during an evening service Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle police are investigating an apparent arson at a Rainier Valley church Thursday.

The fire started after “several Molotov cocktail devices” were thrown at the church, Iglesia ni Cristo, during an evening service, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

The fire ignited outside the front door of the church, Tinsley said. About 50 people were inside but no one was injured, she said.

Seattle police have not yet confirmed the fire was caused by Molotov cocktails. A 911 caller reported seeing someone throw a bottle full of liquid at the church around 8 p.m., said Seattle police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud. The department will investigate the incident as arson.

According to the church’s website, a service was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Representatives of the church could not be immediately reached.