A UW Husky helmet car was put on display at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOHAI) through January 6. The helmet car used to be driven around the stadium track when the Huskies scored during a home game carrying band and cheer squad members. It was built on a VW chassis for the team’s 1977 Rose Bowl appearance. The car retired in 2013 after the remodel of the stadium removing the track. UW athletics donated the car to MOHAI.