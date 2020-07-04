Dina Pupera of Columbia City Cuts has owned her South Seattle salon for 15 years, but is changing things up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all adapt pretty quickly,” said Pupera, who closed up her salon to start giving mobile haircuts and styling services outdoors at her clients’ homes.

A host of things led to the decision — the building that housed the salon recently sold, and her lease was ending soon. She did not receive a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program. And so, like many small businesses, she looked for an opportunity to pivot.

“I got a little misty-eyed,” she said about packing up the salon. But writing a Facebook post announcing the news to the community was the hardest part. “Once I finally pushed send, I thought, this was great. Everything kind of just flowed after that.”

One other thing made the timing just right. “You can’t beat starting in the summer.”

To schedule a haircut, visit www.vagaro.com/columbiacitycuts1/ or call/text 206-307-1721.