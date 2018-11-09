Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny with a chance of fog in the morning.

Brrrr! After an unusually long stretch of clear fall days — with leaves on trees rather than the sidewalk — temperatures dropped overnight this week to the mid-30s, sending many digging for their winter woolen wear.

On Thursday and Friday, lows were recorded at 35 to 36 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a couple degrees down from the normal of 42 for the dates, according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Rain to the north of Seattle is likely to arrive on Friday afternoon, but it won’t be much, and Felton said the weekend looks to be mostly clear.

The overnight lows are predicted to be slightly warmer, about 42 degrees early Saturday, and will dip a bit, to around 39 degrees, on Sunday and Monday, the weather service is predicting.

Although the rainfall in October was close to normal, with the region getting rain on six of the first eight days of November, much of the accumulated rainfall was between Oct. 25-28.

That “good stretch of dry days we had between the 10th and the 22nd of October” made it feel to some as if we had an extended fall, Felton said.

In addition, he said, the leaves have remained on the trees longer than typical because the region hasn’t seen the kind of strong windstorm that usually rips them down.

“We had two windy, blustery days so far this season, but nothing to totally clean house,” he said.

Never fear, rain lovers, precipitation is predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, according to the weather service, most of next week looks wet.