TOPPENISH, Yakima County — Authorities say a 2-year-old child who was reported missing in the Toppenish area was pulled from a nearby canal and flown to a Seattle hospital.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported missing Tuesday morning from a residence that was close to a canal.

Authorities say the boy had last been seen about 15 minutes before when he was playing with other children near the canal bank.

Authorities searched the residence, vehicles and outbuildings as well as the canal banks and downstream before a Washington State Patrol trooper saw the boy’s arm and authorities pulled him from the water.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was not immediately responsive but local hospital staff revived him before he was flown to Seattle for treatment.