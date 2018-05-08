Authorities say the boy had last been seen about 15 minutes before when he was playing with other children near the canal bank.
TOPPENISH, Yakima County — Authorities say a 2-year-old child who was reported missing in the Toppenish area was pulled from a nearby canal and flown to a Seattle hospital.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported missing Tuesday morning from a residence that was close to a canal.
Authorities say the boy had last been seen about 15 minutes before when he was playing with other children near the canal bank.
Authorities searched the residence, vehicles and outbuildings as well as the canal banks and downstream before a Washington State Patrol trooper saw the boy’s arm and authorities pulled him from the water.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle Councilmember Mike O’Brien shoved out of Nordic Museum after-party
- Durkan's dilemma: Seattle mayor caught between fury over head tax, push to help homeless
- Demonstrators arrested after disrupting Seattle traffic in protest of Trans Mountain pipeline VIEW
- 'Cry me a river that Amazon has to start contributing to restoring the city': Here's what some readers say about Seattle's proposed head tax
- Yes, Cascades volcanoes could blow — but not like Hawaii’s
The sheriff’s office says the boy was not immediately responsive but local hospital staff revived him before he was flown to Seattle for treatment.