Search and rescue crews discovered the body and plane of a Tacoma pilot who disappeared last month in a forest near Queets, in Grays Harbor and Jefferson counties, on Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Rod Collen departed the Tacoma Narrows Airport in his 2006 Cessna on March 6. His plane abruptly fell off radar 45 minutes later. Collen, whose body was discovered Monday inside the aircraft, likely died upon impact, according to a news release.

WSDOT searched a 36-square-mile wooded area for Collen for 13 days before calling off the search on March 20, barring new leads or developments. A news release from the department said search and rescue teams had “exhausted all available resources, leads, and areas.”

Crews returned to the area Friday with a new idea of what may have happened, with the help of a search and rescue partner in British Columbia. Search conditions also had improved from March, when air rescue teams were trying to find a white plane in snow.

WSDOT Air Search and Rescue team members, Quinault Emergency Management, and a K-9 team from the King County Search and Rescue Office hiked into the dense forest and found the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

“We know this is a tragic outcome for the family and community, and our thoughts are with them during this time,” the release said.