Eight days after being reported missing on Highway 2, Gia Fuda, 18, was found alive Saturday by search and rescue crews, said the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the young woman “was found somewhere in the woods, and she was conscious.”

He said Fuda was taken to a hospital for observation. Abbott said the woman’s parents were in the area for the search, and reunited with their daughter.

Abbott said he had no further details.

Fuda’s parents, Kristin and Bob Fuda, said Thursday that they had dinner with their daughter on July 23 at their Maple Valley home.

The next morning, they said, she left the house around 8 or 9 a.m. without mentioning where she was going, although her parents said that wasn’t out of the norm. When she didn’t return and they hadn’t heard from her by that night, they called the police.

Fuda’s car was found on Highway 2 east of Index, Snohomish County, last weekend by a state Department of Transportation worker, said Abbott.

Detectives later determined Fuda had run out of gas. They found her purse and wallet inside her car, but her car keys and cellphone — which had been turned off — were gone. Overnight bags she had packed for a visit with a friend were also in the car.

