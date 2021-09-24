A Lummi Nation woman who had been missing since Sept. 3 has been found alive, her aunt said.

Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, had been reported missing by her family after she was separated from friends in Las Vegas and was not heard from for 20 days, relatives said.

Finkbonner’s aunt told Seattle-area news outlets that the mother of two was found by Las Vegas police on Thursday.

Finkbonner went missing on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas.

The Bellingham woman’s disappearance renewed conversations around which missing-person cases attract national attention. After the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found following a closely-watched search effort, some began pointing out racial disparities at play. Families of color spoke out on the noticeably lower level of interest when their loved ones went missing.

Between 2011 and 2020, at least 710 Indigenous people were reported missing in Wyoming, the same state where Petito was found.