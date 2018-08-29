The man's death appears to be accidental, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

A 33-year-old Lynnwood man who was reported missing on Monday after he went on a solo day hike to Blanca Lake in the Cascades was found dead on Tuesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker reportedly left for his trip around 1 p.m. Monday, said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, in a statement. The lake is about 50 miles northeast of Seattle.

The man’s family went to the trail to search for him when he didn’t return that night, O’Keefe said. A search-and-rescue team from the Sheriff’s Office was called in after midnight Tuesday.

The hiker’s body was found shortly before 10 a.m. His death appears to be accidental, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, O’Keefe said.