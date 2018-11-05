Investigators identified the hiker as 18-year-old Garrett Canada of Kelso, who was reported missing on Oct. 15.

Share story

By

COUGAR, Cowlitz County — Authorities say the body of a missing hiker has been found south of Mount St. Helens.

KOMO-TV reports deputies responded to a report of a body found Saturday afternoon in the Swift Reservoir.

Investigators identified the hiker as 18-year-old Garrett Canada of Kelso.

Canada was reported missing on Oct. 15 while hiking near Lava Canyon. Crews had searched for Canada for days to no avail.

Most Read Local Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says a group of scouts was camping near the Swift Campground when they made the discovery.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Associated Press