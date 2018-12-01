The boy was playing in a toy electric car near the river and apparently was washed away, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
Searchers continue to scour a stretch of the Skagit River near Conway in Skagit County, where a 2-year-old boy went missing Thursday and is now presumed drowned.
Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies were using a portable side-scan radar to get a view of the river bottom, Skagit County Sherrif’s Sergeant Brian Morgan said by phone Saturday. Crews from the Conway Fire Department are also continuing to search, he said.
The boy was playing in a toy electric car near the river and apparently was washed away, Morgan said. The car was found about a half mile down the river.
Hours of searching on Friday by boat, and on land and by helicopter, were fruitless, he said.
Deputies now hope only to find the boy’s body, Morgan said.
“The best case scenario in a bad scenario is to give closure,” he said.
Conway is a small town that lies along Interstate 5 just south of Mount Vernon.
