Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, a couple from Minnesota, were among the 10 people who died in Sunday’s floatplane crash off Whidbey Island.

“We have nothing to share at this time, other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends, and a loving community,” family member Kyle Hosker wrote in a statement for the family.

Luke Ludwig served as director of engineering for HomeLight, a real estate technology company based in Arizona.

“Luke was a deeply devoted father, husband, outdoorsman, and coach for his kids’ sports teams, known for his remarkable kindness and generous spirit,” the company wrote in a statement. “We were privileged to know his warmth, intellect, and humor, and will miss him deeply.”