Those who like very hot weather: Get outside for likely the last heat wave of the season, short though it’s expected to be. For others, including older people and others sensitive to the heat, take care.

We’re in for a two-day mini-heat wave, with temperatures falling in the upper 80s and mid-90s, according to Gary Schneider of the National Weather Service in Seattle, which announced a heat advisory through Monday. The risk is moderate for those sensitive to the heat.

The hottest temperatures will extend south from Seattle through Tacoma and Olympia, reaching Chehalis, and east to the foothills of the Cascades.

The heat wave will not be as hot or as long as the recent six-day streak of hot temperatures, which climbed to the upper 90s. And Schneider said, there are no more heat waves on the horizon.

Once we get to the middle of August, the chance of temperatures getting into the 90s start going down, according to Schneider. “We’re kind of in the peak of the hot season right now,” he said.

“On Tuesday, we’re back into the low to mid 80s, which is slightly above normal, but cooler,” Schneider continued. “And then on Wednesday, we’ll actually be below normal.”

That’ll pull the temperature in the 70s, the way many Seattleites like it, perfect for hiking, biking and a lot of other outdoor activity.