More than 3.5 million Washingtonians might have unintentionally enrolled in a subscription plan or service when they thought they had made a one-time purchase, according to survey results released this week by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The consumer survey, in which about 1,207 Washington adults participated between June and July, found about 59% of respondents had in the last four years mistakenly enrolled in a subscription plan that automatically billed them and that about 100,000 were unable to cancel the plan because it was “too difficult.” Hardwick Research, based in Mercer Island, ran the survey.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates just over 6 million adults live in Washington, meaning the problem could have affected more than 3.5 million residents, according to a statement from Ferguson’s office.

“This survey reveals that corporations are deceiving Washingtonians into paying for unwanted subscriptions — and consumers want this practice to end,” Ferguson said in the statement. “If you unintentionally signed up for a subscription service, contact my office so we can help.”

Of the 59% who found themselves stuck in a subscription plan, more than half cited a prechecked box as the reason they accidentally enrolled, while about 37% couldn’t remember if a prechecked box was present, the survey results showed.

In addition, about 63% of the group reported they had inadvertently enrolled in a subscription service more than once.

Advertising

Over a third also reported they were charged a fee they didn’t know would be applied until after they purchased the product, according to results.

Online retailers were cited as the most common source of the problem — particularly Amazon, though most couldn’t remember other specific industries or companies, according to results. Hulu and Netflix were also mentioned more than others in survey responses.

Older respondents also pointed to magazine, newspaper and book subscriptions as potential culprits, while those younger than 55 were more likely to have unintentionally signed up for a plan including health products, video games, food delivery, cable/internet or a gym membership.

Of the 1,207 respondents, about 57% were from the Puget Sound area while 43% were from other parts of the state. The average respondent’s household income was about $76,500, and the group was split evenly among age groups.

The survey results show people between 18 and 54 years old are “significantly” more likely to enroll in an auto-renewal plan.

Ferguson’s office urged residents to file a complaint with the AG office if they think they inadvertently signed up for a subscription while trying to make a one-time purchase.

“Before signing up for any new subscription, membership or trial offer, it’s important that consumers take the time to understand exactly what they are agreeing to,” Marguerite Ro, state director of AARP, said in the statement. “Reputable retailers will give you straightforward procedures for setting up, cancelling or changing your account settings. If those terms are difficult to find or understand, beware.”