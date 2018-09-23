The green and tan 2018 Military Stryker crashed about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on an unnamed dirt road near Kittitas.
KITTITAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say four people were hospitalized after an armored vehicle went over a 25-foot cliff during a military exercise in Central Washington.
The green and tan 2018 Military Stryker crashed about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on an unnamed dirt road near Kittitas.
The driver, 22-year-old Chance Kennen, of Lecompte, Louisiana, told Washington state troopers he didn’t see the cliff’s edge.
The vehicle’s front-end landed facing the ground and the wheels against the cliff.
Most Read Local Stories
- Controversy heats up over removal of Lower Snake River dams as orcas suffer losses VIEW
- Highway 520 bridge to reopen after closure in both directions due to police activity
- San Francisco is cracking down on tent camps. Will Seattle do the same? VIEW
- GOP leaders call for state Rep. Matt Manweller to resign after latest sexual misconduct allegation
- Teens arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting in Burien identified through school surveillance footage
Kennen was in stable condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
The passengers went to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where 35-year-old Aaron Arnold, from Medway, Ohio, was listed in fair condition.
And 27-year-old Ricardo Ponce, from Mission Hills, California, and 20-year-old Kristian Allen, from Jensen, Utah, were treated and released.
None were wearing seat belts.
No citations were issued.