The green and tan 2018 Military Stryker crashed about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on an unnamed dirt road near Kittitas.

Share story

By
The Associated Press

KITTITAS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say four people were hospitalized after an armored vehicle went over a 25-foot cliff during a military exercise in Central Washington.

The green and tan 2018 Military Stryker crashed about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on an unnamed dirt road near Kittitas.

The driver, 22-year-old Chance Kennen, of Lecompte, Louisiana, told Washington state troopers he didn’t see the cliff’s edge.

The vehicle’s front-end landed facing the ground and the wheels against the cliff.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Kennen was in stable condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The passengers went to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where 35-year-old Aaron Arnold, from Medway, Ohio, was listed in fair condition.

And 27-year-old Ricardo Ponce, from Mission Hills, California, and 20-year-old Kristian Allen, from Jensen, Utah, were treated and released.

None were wearing seat belts.

No citations were issued.

The Associated Press