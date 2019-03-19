Among the projects that appear to be at risk are an $89 million pier and maintenance facility at Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor and a $23 million maintenance installation at the Army's Yakima Training Center.

The Pentagon has released a list of projects, including some in Washington state, that could be delayed to free up funding to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Washington projects that appear at risk of being put on hold include an $89 million pier and maintenance facility at Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor and a $23 million maintenance installation at the Army’s Yakima Training Center.

Other Washington projects included on the 21-page “funding pool” list include a $26.2 million refueling facility for helicopters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM); a $14 million support facility at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane; a $19.45 million Navy fleet support complex on Whidbey Island; and a $66 million project to improve a correctional facility at JBLM.

But these projects, which are scheduled to have contracts awarded before Sept. 30, appear to be safe from having their funds diverted to pay for the construction of the border wall sought by President Trump. The Defense Department, in a statement released Monday along with the list, said that projects awarded before that date won’t have the their money reallocated to the wall construction.

It is still unclear just what projects the Defense Department will try to bankroll.

The Department of Homeland Security will provide a list of “border barrier projects,” and the U.S. Northern Command will determine which of them would support the use of armed forces, according to the statement released Monday. Then, the Defense Department will determine what wall-building projects it might take on, and at what level of funding.

Many congressional representatives have expressed concern about projects on the list. They include Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, who voted against the president’s emergency declaration that is being used to gain funding for the wall. That legislation passed Congress but was then vetoed by Trump.

Heck, in a written statement, said Trump “is diverting funds from real operational priorities in order to build an unneeded wall.”

If the Defense Department’s proposed budget for the fiscal year is enacted on time and as requested, then it is possible that no military projects will be delayed to fund wall construction, according to the statement.

But the opposition to Trump’s use of an emergency declaration to fund wall building has triggered a thicket of lawsuits, which could thwart plans for building new barriers along the border. Some wall projects also may face legal action from landowners along the border.