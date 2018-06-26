Although all lanes have been reopened, the travel times heading north due to the back up will impact people's commute, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Trucks briefly towing away vehicles from the scene of a collision have led to a six-mile backup on northbound Interstate 405.

Although all northbound lanes have been reopened, the longer travel times due to the backup will impact people’s commute, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

WSDOT is advising commuters heading north from Kirkland to use alternate roads and plan accordingly.

According to a tweet from WSDOT, the commute from Bellevue to Bothell is estimated at 45 minutes.