What a long, strange trip it’s been for our little software company.

Microsoft, once the intimidating “Death Star” of Redmond, the original gangsters of aggressive high tech, were in federal court this week adopting a position that would have been unthinkable back in the day.

They were the victim.

“You get up in the morning, you brush your teeth, and you search on … Google,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified, jealously, in an antitrust court Monday about the sheer dominance that its rival Google has over Microsoft in how the world accesses the internet.

“I worry a lot that, in fact, this vicious cycle that I’m trapped in can become even more vicious,” Nadella told the court. Google has ruthlessly used its market power to crush Microsoft’s search products, he was saying, and it’s only going to get worse.

It was a head-swiveling moment. I was there in the courtroom as a reporter back in 1998 when the federal government first went after Bill Gates and his defiant company. This bit about trapping others in a vicious cycle was exactly what they were accused of back then.

The feds had sued Microsoft for illegally using its monopoly power to squelch the competition (at that time, for web browsers). The government eventually won the antitrust equivalent of a guilty verdict.

Yet here’s the same company now, the star witness for those government regulators they once so adamantly opposed. Now making almost verbatim complaints about a rival.

Nadella, who was at Microsoft back then, too, might as well have said that Google was “cutting off Microsoft’s air supply,” to paraphrase the infamous internal email about Microsoft’s plan for 1990s upstart Netscape.

Nadella testified that Google had ruthlessly made the search business a “nightmare” for Microsoft. The precise complaint is that Google uses its power and reach to coerce deals to get preferred placement on phones and other devices. Again, that’s nearly identical to how Microsoft was using its Windows operating system monopoly to gain leverage for its other products.

“This testimony paints Google as a bully that everyone’s afraid of,” a law professor was quoted as saying in The New York Times.

Microsoft afraid? I mean … they’re the second-most valuable company in the world, with a $2.3 trillion market capitalization. That’s 10 times more than back when they got dinged with their own antitrust violations.

So this is more like one giant monopoly going after another giant monopoly for being a giant monopoly.

Back in the heyday I sat through many lectures and courtroom testimonies from Microsoft attorneys and executives about how unwise it was for the government to interfere in the innovative forces of market capitalism. Tech was too fast-moving, they said, too creative, too disruptive. For the good of the people, it shouldn’t be contained.

Yet here they are today, the ones asking the government to interfere.

One takeaway I had from covering Microsoft’s showdown 25 years ago was that it was really about business-to-business combat — as so much of the high-tech swashbuckling turns out to be. It seems doubtful Microsoft is suddenly against monopoly power. Probably they just don’t want someone else to be that power?

What really matters, or ought to, is the consumer.

On that score, Nadella charged Monday that the open internet we all think we enjoy doesn’t really exist; it’s actually “the Google web,” he called it. Google is so potent it can manipulate everything from what you see to what advertisers pay — he dubbed Google’s search engine “the organizing layer of the internet.” One internal Google document suggested an executive there called its search engine one of the “greatest business models ever created,” comparable to selling addictive products like “cigarettes or drugs.”

It feels like history repeating itself, only with Google as the Death Star. And Microsoft pretending it’s now the rebel alliance, like the old Netscape web browser. Which no longer exists, of course, as it was driven to extinction … by Microsoft.

All these issues of monopoly and competition are going to resonate in Seattle even more strongly soon, as Amazon was also sued by the feds last week for being a monopolist and abusing it.

Big Tech needs to be challenged, but is Microsoft the right messenger here? To be the one out there calling for needed reforms of the tech oligopoly? (That term, meaning a calcified state of limited competition, was also used by Nadella in court on Monday.)

What a turn in the saga of this legendary company. Bill and the boys acted as if they ruled the world. Now it’s reduced to lamenting in court how it just isn’t fair that its search engine Bing has only 3% market share.

Microsoft now playing the victim? Please.

But Microsoft as an ironic witness to how too much wealth and power concentrated in the hands of a few can be bad for society? I guess you could say, it takes one to know one.