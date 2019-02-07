Michelle Obama's talk at the Tacoma Dome has been rescheduled due to weather predictions.

Heeding the warnings about a massive snowstorm to land Friday afternoon, former First Lady Michelle Obama has postponed her Feb. 8 appearance at the Tacoma Dome and rescheduled it for Sunday, March 24.

“With the snowstorm on its way into Tacoma, my biggest priority is making sure everyone stays safe,” Obama posted on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Thursday. “And that’s why we’ve decided to postpone my tour event to March 24th. I can’t wait to see you all next month, and in the meantime, stay warm and be safe out there!”

Tickets for the event, titled “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” will be honored for the new date. No exchange necessary.

Obama was scheduled to be interviewed onstage by talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. It’s no clear if Kimmel will be part of the March 24 event.