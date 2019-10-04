Two right southbound lanes on Aurora Avenue North at Dexter Way North, just south of the Ship Canal Bridge, have reopened after they were blocked by a collision Friday morning, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
A driver attempted to squeeze between a RapidRide E Line King County Metro bus and another vehicle, causing the collision. A tire on the bus was flattened and its driver-side window was smashed, Metro spokesperson Travis Shofner wrote in an email.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, southbound traffic into Seattle on Interstate 5 is at a crawl after a semi truck crash prompted an indefinite closure of the express lanes.
For the latest traffic information, visit seattletimes.com/traffic.
Seattle Times staff reporter David Gutman contributed to this report.
