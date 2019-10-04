A collision on Aurora Avenue North at Dexter Way North, just south of the Ship Canal, is blocking two right southbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The driver-side window of a RapidRide E Line King County Metro bus was smashed after a collision with a car. Paramedics arrived to the scene and treated at least one person.

Travelers are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic into Seattle on Interstate 5 is at a crawl after a semi truck crash prompted an indefinite closure of the express lanes.

For the latest traffic information, visit seattletimes.com/traffic.

Seattle Times staff reporter David Gutman contributed to this report.