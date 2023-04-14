Olive Teague, founder of the Seattle Mermaid School, moved to Seattle from Florida during the pandemic in 2020.

Teague said that the mermaid community in Florida Springs grew organically with the accessibility to the water, but Seattle had a different story. “I knew very quickly that it was going to be up to me to create the community around me that I wanted to see.”

Teague says they became the Pacific Northwest’s first professional mermaid instructor and created pool space and accessibility for mermaids: “I just loved that feeling of weightlessness. And my passion in life has been giving that feeling of weightlessness and joy to as many humans as I possibly can.”