Mercer Island is asking residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible Wednesday while the island isn’t being supplied with incoming water.

Seattle Public Utilities was conducting routine maintenance on aging valves in water-supply lines when crews encountered an issue while trying to reconnect the supply lines, city spokesperson Mason Luvera said. The city was already operating from its reserve water tanks during the maintenance, but if they remain disconnected for longer, the city may have to issue a boil water notice.

The tanks can have enough water to last several days. Conserving water helps maintain the system’s stability, the city said. If there’s too little water, the system could lose pressure, potentially affecting water quality.

Residents can ask questions and report water issues by calling Mercer Island’s customer service team, 206-275-7600.